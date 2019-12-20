MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami police need your help finding a home invasion suspect who was captured on surveillance video hopping the fence before holding a knife to the homeowner and demanding to be let inside.

It happened in the 2000 block of NW 18th Terrace on Sunday, December 8, around 4:00 p.m.

According to investigators, the victim was in the yard with his dog when a man, wearing a camo ski mask, black gloves, and armed with a knife, demanded to go in the house so he could find money.

Despite ransacking a bedroom, he didn’t find any.

A second victim, who was in the backyard at the time, heard his dog barking in an unusual way. When he made it to the front yard, he spotted a suspicious silver car in front of the home. When confronted, the driver appeared to have pulled out a gun, pointed it at him and then fled the scene.

Police say the car may have been a 2017 C 230 Silver Mercedes with dark tints and a paper tag.

The first suspect who was inside the house ran out, jumped the fence, and was picked up by the driver. Both men got away. Nobody was hurt.

If you know anything about the suspect or suspects, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.