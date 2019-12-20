MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us, men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

This week, we’re meeting U.S. Army Veteran Specialist Larry Karlin.

Specialist Karlin enlisted in the Army in 1967 and served until 1973. He was trained as a medical corpsmen and later became an x-ray technician. He assisted with treating wounded service members out of Vietnam, mostly amputees and patients with tuberculosis.

He says it was a wonderful experience and met some amazing heroes.

During all his years in the military, he treated amputee patients, but little did he know decades later, he would become one. Seven years ago, Karlin was struck by a distracted driver and lost one of his legs.

“The last 3 years I was as appointed ambassador where I get to mentor more than 100 recently disabled veterans. Services the VA provides at this point are immeasurable. The purpose of these sports clinics is to remove the dis from disability. It’s been the most satisfying experience of my life,” said Specialist Larry Karlin.

Specialist Karlin was honored at a recent Florida Panthers game. He gave two thumbs up, stood and waved at the fan filled arena as they took to their feet to honor this hero among us.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4, we would like to say thank you United States Army Veteran Specialist Larry Karlin for your service and dedication to our country.