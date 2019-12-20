MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Doral Academy Charter High School teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student.
Police said 27-year-old Desiree Cartin Rodriguez is charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious battery.
Authorities say some of the sexual encounters were videotaped.
Doral police spokesman Rey Valdes said the relationship was consensual.
“We did look at the videos and we were able to look at the videos and we were able to identify the identity of both individuals.”
In an email sent to parents, the school said their administrative team was made aware of the inappropriate situation involving a teacher and student.
The school told parents it immediately took action upon learning of this incident and fired the teacher.
