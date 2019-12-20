  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two Carnival cruise ships collided Friday morning at the port in Cozumel, Mexico causing extensive damage to the one of the ships.

The collision took place between the Carnival Glory and the Carnival Legend.

A passenger on the Oasis of the Seas posted video on Twitter of the incident in which you can see the Glory swiping the back portion of the Legend.

A statement released by Miami-based Carnival reads, “Carnival Glory had a collision with Carnival Legend this morning in Cozumel. Carnival Glory was maneuvering to dock when it made contact with Carnival Legend which was already alongside. We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship. We have advised guests from both ships to enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel.”

The statement also says, “There is one reported minor injury of a Carnival Glory guest that occurred when a group of guests were evacuated from the dining room on Decks 3 and 4.”

Here is another Tweet showing the damage from the dock.

 

The cruise line says the incident does not impact either ships’ itineraries.

The Legend departed from Tampa on December 15.

The Glory is based out of New Orleans.

