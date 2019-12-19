



EL PORTAL (CBSMiami) – A US Army veteran is getting some much needed help before the holidays from the Miami Dolphins and its partners.

Thanks to their hard work, Michael Engram’s El Portal home has a brand new roof and a cleaner look.

“They put on a new roof for me and they are painting as well,” he said.

Engram, a Miami native, served his country proudly for three years.

Now, he’s being thanked for his service in a very special way.

The Miami Dolphins and RoofClaim.com, who through the charity Rebuilding Together, are changing Engram’s life.

“I was forced to retire earlier than I wanted to, so I wasn’t able to afford a new roof right now and I was really be very behind,” said Engram, who suffers from a variety of ailments.

That roof on the home he’s lived in for 24 years was in desperate need of repair.

“Mr. Engram was really in need of a new roof. He had leaks throughout the house. He had some interior drywall damage,” said Travis Renville. “But because of the generosity of the Miami Dolphins we were able to provide him the safe and healthy home he’s been lacking.”

In addition to the roof replacement, Miami Dolphins “Special Teams Volunteers” painted Engram’s home.

He’ll also receive new landscaping and some important safety items, like smoke alarms and fire extinguishers.

“I’m very thankful for what the organization is doing for me,” Engram said.

Rebuilding Together works on 80 homes every year – 30 belonging to veterans.

They also team up with the Dolphins every year as part of their “Salute To Service” to help a veteran in need.