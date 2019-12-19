BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Drivers at two Broward apartment complexes are without airbags after being targeted by thieves.

More than 30 cars were hit and police suspect this could be part of a ring.

Samantha Boulware woke up Tuesday to find her brand-new Honda unrecognizable with the windows shattered and airbags ripped from the steering wheel.

“The steering wheel looked like it had open-heart surgery. It was just disgusting to see,” she said.

Her car is one of 10 hit in the Cyprus Bend Community off Powerline Road.

“I couldn’t go to work for two days, I had to take care of everything,” Boulware said.

Boulware saw it happen on a surveillance video in her complex.

“A silver Ford Taurus parked behind my car. A very tall man got up and broke the window. Outside the car, he reached in, he was done and 45 seconds,” Boulware explained.

The same thieves are suspected of hitting 21 cars Coral Springs, many in the Atlantic Springs Community.

The airbag was stolen out of Jesus Rodriguez’s daughter’s car.

“My daughter started crying,” he said. “When we realized it was more than 20 cars involved in this, we said it’s organized people.”

BSO Det. Chris Lambert believes it could be a ring.

“So I have identified at least one vehicle based on the surveillance quality. It does seems like there might be another vehicle standing by for look up. But I have not identified the make or model of that vehicle yet,” Lambert said.

So why are thieves targeting airbags in the first place?

“They’re fairly expensive to replace. They can be sold directly for cash. They can be used to put in disabled vehicles, maybe rebuilt titles, race cars anything of that nature,” Lambert said.

About a year ago, FDLE busted a similar ring operating that was traced to the thieves who were operating in Broward and Miami-Dade County.

They don’t know if the group is connected to that one or if it is a brand-new group.

CBS4’s Joan Murray was told by Coral Springs police that they arrested two men who were breaking into cars Thursday morning, but it’s unknown if it’s connected.