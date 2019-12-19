MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cool, cloudy and breezy start with some showers Thursday morning with some inland areas reaching the upper 50s. However, high temperatures will struggle to reach the low 70s.

The winds will increase out of the northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph. Hence, a wind advisory is in effect until 7:00 a.m. Friday.

The strong onshore winds is creating hazardous beach and boating conditions. There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents and a small craft advisory is in effect.

As the wind shifts off the ocean, scattered showers will be possible.

Thursday night will be windy and cool with lows in the upper 60s with overnight showers.

Friday will be breezy with highs in the low to mid 70s. Spotty showers will be possible.

Saturday morning will be milder with low 70s and highs will be seasonable in the upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

As another cold front approaches, there will likely be some showers and a few storms.

This weekend, some strong to severe storms may develop.

Sunday the rain chance is highest with the potential for gusty storms.

Monday the rain chance will decrease and we’ll see more sunshine with highs in the upper 70s.

Weather will improve next Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 70s and low rain chances.