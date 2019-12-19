MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police are searching for a woman who stabbed another woman on a street corner and then took off.

According to Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez says the violent altercation took place at Lincoln Road and Collins Avenue around 5:00 a.m.

One woman stabbed the other and then ran away.

The victim was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, but later died at the hospital.

There were multiple witnesses on the scene who spoke to investigators.

Police are still searching for the female suspect but do not have a description.

Traffic is affected in the immediate area. Washington Avenue would be the best alternate.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami Dade Crime Stoppers at 305.471.TIPS.