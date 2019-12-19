MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A luxury yacht belonging to singer Marc Anthony has been destroyed by fire in Miami.

The 120-foot yacht caught fire Wednesday night near the MacArthur Causeway just off the west end of Watson Island.

“When crews arrived there was heavy smoke, a lot of flames on this yacht,” said Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll.

The flames were clearly visible from Downtown Miami as smoke filled the sky over the Island Gardens Marina.

The relatively new marina is part of the long delayed development of Watson Island.

With City of Miami and Miami-Dade fire boats deployed, the fire was fought from dockside and from the water.

A total of 40 firefighters kept water on the smoldering 120-foot yacht that was listing to its side.

They worked primarily in a defensive mode, containing the fire while protecting a number of other yachts moored nearby.

At the time of the fire, there were two crew members on board the yacht but they were able to get off safely and there were no reported injuries, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.