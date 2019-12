MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Attention, Inter Miami fans! David Beckham’s new MLS team has just announced its full 2020 MLS schedule.

Inter Miami CF’s first-ever home match will be in Fort Lauderdale against Beckham’s former team, the LA Galaxy on Saturday, March 14 at 2:30 p.m.

The Galaxy are a fitting home debut opponent for Inter Miami. Beckham has his new team in large part because of an arrangement he struck when playing in Los Angeles.

A contract he signed with the Galaxy in 2007 gave Beckham the right to start an expansion franchise for $25 million, and in 2013, he announced that Miami was where he wanted to put that team.

Inter Miami will begin its inaugural season on the road March 1st against Los Angeles Football Club at 5:30 p.m.

The 2020 MLS season is set to begin in late February.

Beckham is a former international soccer star from England, who ended his playing days with the LA team.

To purchase your season tickets and learn about the benefits, visit www.intermiamicf.com/tickets.

The team announced 17 of those games will be on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, FOX, FS1, FOX Deportes, Univision, UniMás and TUDN.

All local games will be played at the Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, located off Commercial Boulevard and I-95.

Here is the full schedule:

Los Angeles Football Club

Sunday, March 1, 2020 5:30PM ET

at LOS ANGELES FOOTBALL CLUB

BANC OF CALIFORNIA STADIUM

D.C. United

Saturday, March 7, 2020 3:30PM ET

at D.C. UNITED

AUDI FIELD

LA Galaxy

Saturday, March 14, 2020 2:30PM ET

LA GALAXY

INTER MIAMI CF STADIUM IN FORT LAUDERDALE

New York Red Bulls

Saturday, March 21, 2020 8:00PM ET

NEW YORK RED BULLS

INTER MIAMI CF STADIUM IN FORT LAUDERDALE

Philadelphia Union

Sunday, April 5, 2020 3:00PM ET

PHILADELPHIA UNION

INTER MIAMI CF STADIUM IN FORT LAUDERDALE

Houston Dynamo

Saturday, April 11, 2020 3:00PM ET

at HOUSTON DYNAMO

BBVA STADIUM

San Jose Earthquakes

Saturday, April 18, 2020 3:30PM ET

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES

INTER MIAMI CF STADIUM IN FORT LAUDERDALE

Toronto FC

Saturday, April 25, 2020 3:00PM ET

TORONTO FC

INTER MIAMI CF STADIUM IN FORT LAUDERDALE

Real Salt Lake

Wednesday, April 29, 2020 9:30PM ET

at REAL SALT LAKE

RIO TINTO STADIUM

Nashville SC

Sunday, May 3, 2020 6:00PM ET

at NASHVILLE SC

NISSAN STADIUM, NASHVILLE

Chicago Fire FC

Saturday, May 9, 2020 3:00PM ET

at CHICAGO FIRE FC

SOLDIER FIELD

Minnesota United FC

Saturday, May 16, 2020 8:00PM ET

MINNESOTA UNITED FC

INTER MIAMI CF STADIUM IN FORT LAUDERDALE

Atlanta United FC

Sunday, May 24, 2020 6:30PM ET

at ATLANTA UNITED FC

MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM

FC Cincinnati

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 8:00PM ET

FC CINCINNATI

INTER MIAMI CF STADIUM IN FORT LAUDERDALE

Toronto FC

Saturday, May 30, 2020 6:00PM ET

at TORONTO FC

BMO FIELD

FC Dallas

Saturday, June 13, 2020 8:00PM ET

FC DALLAS

INTER MIAMI CF STADIUM IN FORT LAUDERDALE

Montreal Impact

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 7:00PM ET

at MONTREAL IMPACT

STADE SAPUTO

Chicago Fire FC

Saturday, June 20, 2020 8:00PM ET

CHICAGO FIRE FC

INTER MIAMI CF STADIUM IN FORT LAUDERDALE

Broadcast: UniMás

New England Revolution

Saturday, June 27, 2020 8:00PM ET

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION

INTER MIAMI CF STADIUM IN FORT LAUDERDALE

FC Cincinnati

Wednesday, July 1, 2020 7:30PM ET

at FC CINCINNATI

NIPPERT STADIUM

Columbus Crew SC

Sunday, July 5, 2020 6:00PM ET

at COLUMBUS CREW SC

MAPFRE STADIUM

Orlando City SC

Friday, July 10, 2020 8:00PM ET

at ORLANDO CITY SC

EXPLORIA STADIUM

New York City FC

Saturday, July 18, 2020 8:00PM ET

NEW YORK CITY FC

INTER MIAMI CF STADIUM IN FORT LAUDERDALE

Atlanta United FC

Thursday, July 23, 2020 8:00PM ET

ATLANTA UNITED FC

INTER MIAMI CF STADIUM IN FORT LAUDERDALE

Philadelphia Union

Saturday, August 1, 2020 8:00PM ET

at PHILADELPHIA UNION

TALEN ENERGY STADIUM

D.C. United

Saturday, August 8, 2020 8:00PM ET

D.C. UNITED

INTER MIAMI CF STADIUM IN FORT LAUDERDALE

Portland Timbers

Sunday, August 16, 2020 9:00PM ET

at PORTLAND TIMBERS

PROVIDENCE PARK

Orlando City SC

Thursday, August 20, 2020 7:30PM ET

ORLANDO CITY SC

INTER MIAMI CF STADIUM IN FORT LAUDERDALE

Seattle Sounders FC

Friday, August 28, 2020 8:00PM ET

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

INTER MIAMI CF STADIUM IN FORT LAUDERDALE

New York Red Bulls

Saturday, September 12, 2020 3:30PM ET

at NEW YORK RED BULLS

RED BULL ARENA (USA)

New York City FC

Wednesday, September 16, 2020 7:00PM ET

at NEW YORK CITY FC

YANKEE STADIUM

Montreal Impact

Saturday, September 19, 2020 8:00PM ET

MONTREAL IMPACT

INTER MIAMI CF STADIUM IN FORT LAUDERDALE

New England Revolution

Saturday, September 26, 2020 7:30PM ET

at NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION

GILLETTE STADIUM

Columbus Crew SC

Sunday, October 4, 2020 4:30PM ET

COLUMBUS CREW SC

INTER MIAMI CF STADIUM IN FORT LAUDERDALE