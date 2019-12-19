Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has found the homeless man seen on surveillance video being attacked at a gas station near Fort Lauderdale.
Kevin Lee was tracked down at a convenience store in Lauderdale Lakes on Thursday.
Doctors are now treating him at a hospital.
Video from Tuesday showed two men ambushing Lee and wrapping a chain around his neck.
Both of those men, 36-year-old Kenneth Douglas and 38-year-old Terrail Jenkins, were quickly arrested on Tuesday.
