MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man accused of committing an armed robbery in a warehouse parking lot is now locked up.

Medley police said Osman Montes De Oca was arrested in Cape Coral.

Police said Montes De Oca has a lengthy criminal record and is prone to violence.

Sgt. Louis Ponce said of the victim, Maykel Alvarez, “He had lacerations all over his head. He was pistol-whipped.”

Medley police said it was a setup, with Alvarez being lured to the parking lot by his so-called friend Keyci Pujada Rios.

Rios was accompanied by Osman Montes De Oca and a third unidentified henchman, who restlessly pound the overwhelmed victim.

Eventually, the trio attempted to stuff Alvarez in the truck of the car.

The question: Why such violence?

“We were not sure where this was going. They were willing to cause harm at any cost,” said Ponce.

Miami police busted Rios, who is now charged with armed robbery, assault, and battery with a firearm as well as kidnapping.

“This was definitely a setup. Mr. Kayce was friends with the victim and he was the one who arranged the meeting,” Ponce said.

But the guy engineering most of the violence and manhandling Alvarez is still on the loose.

Police said he was among three people who beat Maykel Alvarez and then tried stuffing him in the trunk of a car.

Police are still trying to track down someone else who was in on the crime.