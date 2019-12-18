



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — New surveillance video shows a disturbing and humiliating scene as a 43-year-old homeless man, who is being held hostage with a chain around his neck, is punched in the head and knocked to the ground.

The Broward Sheriffs Office is asking for the public’s help in this case because they believe the victim, Kevin Lee, may have been injured and they do not know where he is.

Before Lee was punched, the surveillance video shows a clear look of fear on his face.

BSO says it happened at around noon Tuesday at a Shell gas station at Sunrise Boulevard and 27th Avenue.

BSO Spokeswoman Keyla Concepcion told CBS4’S Peter D’Oench, “You can see he has a chain around his neck and someone is holding him. Our understanding is that he was being restrained against his will and was then put into a car. We were able to locate the suspect driving the car and we have him in custody. We found the second suspect and have him in custody.”

“Our detectives have a great fear that because he was assaulted perhaps he could have been injured and he could need medical assistance,” said Concepcion. “We’re hoping he is fine and he is somewhere. We just want to know where that somewhere is so that we can go there and make sure he is OK. He may need our help.”

“He’s about 5 foot 6 inches tall and 150 pounds,” said Concepcion. “And based on the description, he was last seen wearing a long-sleeve black shirt with the word champion across the top and he was wearing grey sweats and black and white sneakers. Any information as to where he is would be greatly appreciated.”

BSO has charged the two suspects with kidnapping, false imprisonment and violation of felony probation after the incident.

Thirty-six-year-old Kenneth Douglas and 38-year-old Terrail Jenkins have bee arrested.

They were ordered held without bond and told to have no contact whatsoever with the victim, to which Douglas responded, “I wouldn’t know how to call or contact him.” Jenkins is also charged with resisting arrest without violence.

A defense attorney said it was believed the two suspects were trying to recover property stolen from their families. But Circuit Judge Jackie Powell found probable cause for the charges, which she considered very serious.

She said, “So a person chained several times and with chains around him and being dragged and pushed into a car is not kidnapping? Punching a person in the face and dragging them on the ground is not grounds for bodily harm?”

Concepcion said it was not clear what prompted the assault.

“This is part of the ongoing investigation,” she said.

Anyone with information about where Kevin Lee is should call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).