MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a wet start for parts of South Florida Wednesday morning.

The worst weather was on the west coast of the peninsula, but some storms fired up across the Keys earlier.

A few showers moved into Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Patchy dense fog in some areas reduced visibility in spots down to 3 miles or less.

A cold front continues to slide down our state we remain unsettled due to abundant tropical moisture.

A pre-frontal trough is leading to the first round of rain and later this afternoon we’ll see another round of wet weather as the cold front passes.

Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible. With clouds and rain around, highs will struggle to reach the low 80s.

The winds will increase and a small craft advisory goes into effect as of 1 p.m. today through Thursday evening due to hazardous marine conditions.

Tonight we may have some passing showers before we cool down to the low 60s.

Thursday will be cooler and windy with highs in the low 70s.

Models indicate the front will not completely clear our area and lingering moisture will keep the rain chance in the forecast.

Scattered showers likely on Thursday. Lows will fall to the upper 60s Thursday night into Friday morning and on Friday we still have the potential for spotty showers.

Saturday is the first official day of winter with the Winter Solstice taking place and the rain chance will go up again ahead of our next cold front.

Saturday will be breezy with showers likely. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

Sunday will be a bit cooler and cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

Although there is still some uncertainty with the forecast models, we may still have the potential for more showers on Sunday.