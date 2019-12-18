MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – The family of 70-year-old Richard Cutshaw said they are still trying to wrap their heads around his untimely death.

“We know that it happened but we still can’t believe it,” said his brother Tom Cutshaw.

A celebration of Cutshaw’s life was held at the Scarano Pines Memorial Chapel in Hollywood Wednesday afternoon.

The Cutshaw family welcomed dozens of friends and union members, who all described him as a caring and generous man that always made time for everyone, whether the person was union or non-union.

Cutshaw was killed in the crossfire of a shootout between police and two jewel thieves on Miramar Parkway on December 5th.

Cutshaw, a union representative, was heading home from work when he was killed in his car.

Cutshaw was ahead of a UPS truck that two suspects had hijacked in Coral Gables.

The assailants led police on a 23-mile pursuit before stalling in rush hour traffic at the parkway and Flamingo Road.

Cutshaw, the UPS driver and two suspects all died.

“He was forthright. He loved people and people loved him,” said Tom Cutshaw.

The service coincided with a roundtable discussion on the shootout held in Miami Wednesday morning.

The shootout was captured on numerous cellphone cameras.

“We have recovered thousands of hours of footage,” said FDLE Special Agent Troy Walker.

Walker said they are dissecting every moment of the pursuit and will give all the information to the state attorney.

It will be up to prosecutors whether any police officer is charged.

Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez, who was at the round table, said, “Each officer has to make a justification for every shot fired.”

The FDLE said the investigation will take time. But the people who knew and loved Richard Cutshaw weren’t thinking about that Wednesday – only his memory and character.

“It’s a loss. He cared about people. He cared about workers and he will be missed,” said Rita Lipof, who spoke at the memorial.

Lipof, a breast cancer survivor, said Cutshaw was always there to listen.

“He will be missed,” she said.