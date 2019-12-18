Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An elderly man was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Southwest Miami-Dade.
It happened near the intersection of Southwest 104th Street and 147th Avenue.
Police say the man was crossing the intersection while the light was green when he was struck by a vehicle.
A yellow tarp covered the body and there were evidence markers on the roadway.
Officers have not yet identified the victim, but say the driver is a Hialeah firefighter who was off duty.
Our cameras captured about three Hialeah Police pick-up trucks at the scene.
