MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An elderly man was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Southwest Miami-Dade.

It happened near the intersection of Southwest 104th Street and 147th Avenue.

Police say the man was crossing the intersection while the light was green when he was struck by a vehicle.

A yellow tarp covered the body and there were evidence markers on the roadway.

Officers have not yet identified the victim, but say the driver is a Hialeah firefighter who was off duty.

Our cameras captured about three Hialeah Police pick-up trucks at the scene.

