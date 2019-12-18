SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Wednesday’s CBS4 Holiday Home is in Sunrise and you can’t miss it.

It belongs to the Racine family and is located at 9640 NW 32nd Manor in Sunrise.

Jack and Geri Racine have transformed their home into a dazzling holiday castle.

Visitors are greeted by more than 35,000 lights that dance to holiday music.

There are also snowmen, reindeer, and elves.

The Racines have been decorating their holiday home for more than a decade, as well as collecting canned goods for the needy to fill local food banks during the holiday season.

So be sure to drop off a few cans of food to help others, while enjoying this extremely festive and fabulous South Florida holiday home.

Directions: I-75 North to I-595. Exit at Nob Hill Road and go north (turn left), until Oakland Park Blvd. (about 4 miles). At Oakland Park, turn right. The first right (near wall) is NW 95 Terrace. The next right is NW 32 Manor. The house is about 10 houses down from the intersection, on the left.