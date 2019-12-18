MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It is the moment senior high school football players look forward to every single year. Wednesday begins the early signing period for some of the best local players who are signing their letters of intent to play next year at the universities and colleges of their choice.

CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy finalist Donald Cheney Jr., a running back from Belen Jesuit, is heading to the University of Miami.

St. Thomas Aquinas High School linebacker Derek Wingo, another CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy finalist, is going to the Gators.

He’ll be joined by fellow Nat Moore Trophy finalist Issiah Walker in the Swamp when Walker signs later Wednesday afternoon. Walker is an offensive lineman from Norland Senior High.

The winner of the CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy, Henry Parrish, a running back from Columbus High School, remains undecided and will make his announcement in February.

He decommitted from Pitt just one day after winning the Nat Moore Trophy.

Deerfield Beach running back Jaylon Knight, with a surprise, picked the University of Miami.

South Dade’s Jayden Francois chose Nebraska over the University of Miami.

Talented four-star quarterback, Tyler Van Dyke, from Connecticut, signed with UM.