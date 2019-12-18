MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Patience is paying off for thousands of people who lined the streets in Little Havana for the annual holiday gift basket giveaway sponsored by CAMACOL, the Latin Chamber of Commerce.

While the giveaway didn’t start until 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, the line started hours earlier.

It is a holiday tradition in Little Havana that starts with the voucher giveaway, and culminates with the distribution of a bountiful basket of food.

CAMACOL started the tradition of handing out Christmas dinner for families 34 years ago.

They give away 3,000 baskets at the CAMACOL Tower, located at 1401 W. Flagler Street, worth about $120.

Miami Police officers are on hand helping make sure everything runs smoothly and assisting anyone who needs help.

This year, as in previous years, the basket is filled with a complete “Latin-styled” Holiday dinner including rice, beans, yucca, bread, soda, a pork shoulder, spices, sugar, milk, and other essential items. There’s enough food for about 10 people to enjoy a traditional “Noche Buena” meal.