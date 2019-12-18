  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Bal Harbour Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 70-year-old Robyn Millan-Marlin who suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Millan-Marlin went missing on Wednesday at 5 p.m. from her Bal Harbour residence in the 9700 block of Collins Ave.

She was last seen wearing a red and black plaid pajama set with a gray sweater and beige shoes.

She is 5-feet 11-inches tall, weighs 115 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Bal Harbour Police Department at (305) 866-5000.

