MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have arrested a woman accused of having sex with a child, video recording the acts and directing the minor to sell drugs.

The victim, who is now 15, admitted he had been having sex with Irabelis Carrazana, 22, since he was 14.

Police said they discovered multiple videos of the victim and the Carrazana engaged in sex acts.

Authorities also said that Carrazana directed the victim, via text messages, to sell narcotics on behalf of a third person.

Other communications revealed that Carrazana became angry at the victim after he did not collect money from a buyer during a narcotics sale. That is when, police said, the victim told Carrazana that he would no longer sell narcotics for her.

Police said that their investigation revealed that Carrazana is also involved in gang activities and that there was even a drive-by shooting while the boy was at the home.

Carrazana was arrested and is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

She faces charges including possession of a sexual performance by a child, child neglect charges and contributing to a delinquency of a child.