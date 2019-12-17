MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Former Miami Heat star Shaquille O’Neal announced Tuesday that he is bringing the carnival to Miami before the Super Bowl.

This will be his fourth annual “Shaq’s Fun House” and it will be held January 31.

The event is part carnival, party and music festival.

Artists set to perform feature a Miami connection and include Pitbull, Diddy and Tiesto, along with Diplo, Carnage and Shaq as DJ Diesel. Rapper DaBaby, who appeared on “Saturday Night Live” on Dec. 7. is set to perform on a second stage.

“Miami has always been a fun place,” O’Neal said. “I used to be the emperor of Miami, so now the emperor is returning.”

O’Neal last held his “Shaq’s Fun House” in Atlanta at SunTrust Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, before the Super Bowl in February. O’Neal said the Miami event at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center will be even bigger, with 5,000 expected.

“It’s going to be the best party in Miami,” O’Neal said. “I’m building my own state fair with oversized games, carnival food, tons of performers, firebreathers, stilt walkers, sword swallowers. I got it all.”

The Super Bowl is Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)