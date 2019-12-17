Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Four suspects are in custody Tuesday afternoon following a brief police pursuit in Florida City.
Chopper 4 followed a white Dodge Charger while it was on the Florida Turnpike.
A Miami-Dade Police aviation unit was in pursuit of the vehicle at the time.
The pursuit ended in a residential area when four people bailed out of the vehicle and ran in different directions.
Police eventually arrested all four suspects after setting up a perimeter in the area.
Authorities say the pursuit started in Florida City.
It is not clear what may have led to the pursuit.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.
