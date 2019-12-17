MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Four suspects are in custody Tuesday afternoon following a brief police pursuit in Florida City.

Chopper 4 followed a white Dodge Charger while it was on the Florida Turnpike.

A Miami-Dade Police aviation unit was in pursuit of the vehicle at the time.

The pursuit ended in a residential area when four people bailed out of the vehicle and ran in different directions.

Police eventually arrested all four suspects after setting up a perimeter in the area.

Authorities say the pursuit started in Florida City.

It is not clear what may have led to the pursuit.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.