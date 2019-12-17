Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A no swim advisory has been issued Tuesday night for Oleta River State Park because of a sewer spill.
A broken six-inch pipe is to blame, sending 10,000 gallons of wastewater into the adjacent waterway at 2601 NE 163 St.
The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department has already repaired the pipe.
The affected areas include:
- Oleta River State Park
- Maule Lake
- Intracoastal
- Greynolds Park
- Haulover Marina
- Marina Palms Yacht Club
The advisory will remain in effect until there are two consecutive days of clear testing.
You must log in to post a comment.