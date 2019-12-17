WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 11
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, No Swim Advisory, Oleta River State Park

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A no swim advisory has been issued Tuesday night for Oleta River State Park because of a sewer spill.

A broken six-inch pipe is to blame, sending 10,000 gallons of wastewater into the adjacent waterway at 2601 NE 163 St.

The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department has already repaired the pipe.

The affected areas include:

  • Oleta River State Park
  • Maule Lake
  • Intracoastal
  • Greynolds Park
  • Haulover Marina
  • Marina Palms Yacht Club

The advisory will remain in effect until there are two consecutive days of clear testing.

