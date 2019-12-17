MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s a very warm, muggy start with upper 70s across South Florida Tuesday.

Early risers woke up with temperatures we typically see for our average highs in the afternoon.

Tuesday will be mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds and it will be unseasonably warm with highs climbing to the low to mid 80s. Near record heat will be possible.

The CBS4 Weather team is forecasting 84 degrees in Miami and the old record is 85 degrees set back in 2009.

The breeze is out of the southeast at 15 to 20 miles per hour. A few showers will be possible. The strong onshore flow is leading to a dangerous high risk of rip currents at the beach. Swimming is not advised.

The rough surf is also leading to hazardous marine conditions. Small craft should exercise caution and a small craft advisory may be issued later.

Tuesday night lows will fall only to the low 70s with the potential for scattered showers overnight as the front approaches. Models indicate the heavier rain will be along the Gulf coast of the Peninsula.

The front will weaken by the time it moves across South Florida, but some showers will still be possible Wednesday morning due to plenty of moisture.

Due to the clouds and passing showers, highs will climb to around 80 degrees and it will not be as warm. Winds will gust as high as 20 miles per hour. Spotty showers possible Wednesday night with mostly cloudy skies and lows cooling down to the low 60s.

Scattered showers will be possible late week on Thursday and Friday due to some lingering moisture.

Thursday will be cooler, mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday morning we’ll wake up to a cool start with lows in the upper 60s. Highs will be mild in the upper 70s. It will be blustery at times with gusts as high as 30 miles per hour on Friday.

This weekend highs continue in the upper 70s. Lows in the 60s. Gusty storms possible Saturday ahead of our next cold front and we still have the potential for some showers on Sunday.