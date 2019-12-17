Filed Under:Civil Courthouse, Local TV, Miami Courthouse, Miami News


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Tuesday, Miami-Dade County Commissioners unanimously approved the construction of a new civil courthouse in downtown Miami.

When the decision was reached, attendees got up and clapped in approval.

The Plenary Group, a developer based out of Australia, will be funding the construction for the 23-story building.

Rendering of new civil courthouse in downtown Miami. (CBS4)

CBS4 news partner, The Miami Herald reports Plenary Justice Miami will then operate it under a 30-year county contract, worth an average of $27 million a year.

Years ago, county voters had rejected a proposed tax increase which would have funded the building of the new courthouse.

Rendering of new civil courthouse in downtown Miami. (CBS4)

