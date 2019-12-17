MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Crews continue to work Tuesday to fix a road that cratered after a massive water main break forced some Miami Beach residents out of their homes.

It happened at 74th Street and Carlyle Avenue.

Miami Beach Public Works Director Roy Coley saying Tuesday morning that they managed to stop the leaking pipe Monday night but it started to leak again Tuesday morning.

That pipe is expected to be fixed Tuesday afternoon.

Residents of a nearby apartment, who were evacuated Monday night, are back home now but must boil their water until further notice.

“It’s an emergency. We have to be patient,” resident Andrea Ancuatte said.

Ancuatte didn’t have water for several hours Monday night.

The gushing water caused a crater in the ground.

“Luckily, I have water from the hurricane, I have plenty of water at home. So, I’m going to use that water,” said Ancuatte.

Several roads are closed as public works crews make repairs.

City leaders said a busted an 8 to 10-inch water line is to blame, but it’s unknown what caused the break.

City Manager Jimmy Morales admitted that pipe has given the city issues before.

“That pipe, there was a fix. I don’t know how long ago,” he said.

The pipe only spilled water people drink and shower with, so neighbors are thankful it wasn’t a smelly situation.

The city said it will ultimately replace the aging pipes in the area. That’s a part of a massive citywide long-term project ongoing now.