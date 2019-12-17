



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Fort Lauderdale provided an update Tuesday to area residents following of last week’s rupture of a 54-inch sewer main break in the Rio Vista neighborhood.

The sewer main ruptured last Tuesday morning, flooding part of the affluent community and creating a stinky situation for residents.

Rio Vista is located on Ponce de Leon Drive between SE 9 Avenue and SE 12 Way.

Here is what city officials said about recent activity regarding the repair of the break:

Repair Activities

-Crews have completed line taps on the two large tapping saddles and the two smaller relief saddles located to the east and west of the damaged section of pipe.

-Valves have been installed on the relief saddles, which will be used to regulate pressure in the pipe when the line stops are installed.

-A crane arrived on site Tuesday morning to assist with installation of line stop equipment.

-Crews will work throughout the day today installing the line stop apparatus on the east and west sides of the damaged section of pipe so that it is ready for deployment.

-Once the line stop apparatus is installed and secured in place, crews will position the 36-inch bypass pipe that will be used to divert the flow around the damaged section of pipe.

Site Operations

-Neighbors are reminded that this is an active construction site. For the safety of everyone, access to the construction area is limited to appropriate operational and management personnel.

-Tanker and vacuum trucks will continue operating today to remove discharge and transport it to other parts of the wastewater collection system.

-Pumps will continue removing discharge from catch basins and manholes in the affected area and diverting it to sewer lines north and south of the break.

Garbage and Recycling Collection for Ponce de Leon Dr. between SE 9 Ave. and SE 12 Way

-Garbage and recycling collection was completed this morning for properties in the affected area on Ponce de Leon Drive between SE 9 Avenue and SE 12 Way.

Environmental Cleanup and Aeration

-Cleaning, disinfection, and pressure washing will continue to take place in the affected area.

-10 aerators continue to operate in the Tarpon River and New River to help improve water quality by improving oxygen levels in the water, increasing circulation, breaking down organic matter in the discharge, and helping to control odor.

-Three marine vessels will conduct skimming and debris removal today on the waterways in the affected area.

Road Closure

-Ponce de Leon Drive remains closed between SE 9 Avenue and SE 12 Way while the work progresses.

Precautionary Advisory for Water-Related Recreational Activities

-A precautionary advisory for recreational activities in local waterways remains in effect.

-The boundaries are Broward Boulevard to the north, Poinciana Drive to the east, SE 15 Street to the south, and SW 18 Avenue to the west. Residents and businesses should avoid swimming, fishing, jet-skiing, paddle-boarding, kayaking, canoeing, or engaging in any water-related activities within these boundaries.

-To view a map of the precautionary advisory area, please visit http://bit.ly/35l0DuC.

-To view the update on the City’s website, please visit http://bit.ly/2rBJhLk.

-To view photos of the operation, please visit http://bit.ly/2tr4059.