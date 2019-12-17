NORTH LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Early morning gunfire in North Lauderdale left one man dead and another man injured and in the hospital, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

A BSO spokesperson, Sgt, Donald Prichard, says investigators received an emergency call before 6:50 am Tuesday about a shooting in the 7700 block of SW 10th Court. When deputies arrived, they discovered a deceased man in the driver’s seat of a car and a second victim outside the car with a gunshot wound. At this point, investigators are not releasing any information about a possible motive or suspects in this homicide.

CBS 4 News spoke with several members of the Toney family, who gathered at the crime scene. They identified the victim as Wyslert Fraise, a father of two adult women. Dominique Toney said she got a call around 7 am Tuesday morning informing her that the father of her niece was dead.

“We just dropped the phone and were like, ‘No’ and just cried,” she said. “Just heartbroken. I just hope they find out who killed him.”

Several people who knew the victim say Fraise worked hard, helped others and provided for his daughters, including one who is away at college.

“That’s the hard part,” said Latoya Toney. “Having to tell her. She’s devastated. She’s devastated.”

This family hopes anyone with information comes forward.

“Why would you take him from his family?” Latoya said. “And if anybody knows something, tell. I know we be scared sometimes. But tell.”

Court records show that Fraise did have numerous arrests in recent years. However, the Toney family believes he was in the wrong place at the wrong time this morning. If you have any information on this murder, call Crimestoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.