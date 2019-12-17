



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A disinfection effort is underway in the upscale Fort Lauderdale neighborhood that was swamped in sewage after a sewer main break.

According to city officials, crews have created line taps and installed valves to stop and redirect the flow from the damaged pipe to a 36-inch bypass pipe that will be positioned soon.

Discharge is still being removed via pumps as well as tanker and vacuum trucks.

Crews are also cleaning, disinfecting and pressure washing the affected area.

While 10 aerators continue to improve water quality of the Tarpon River and New River and three marine vessels have conducted skimming and debris removal, a precautionary advisory for recreational activities in local waterways remains in effect.

Click here to view a map of the precautionary advisory area.