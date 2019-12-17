FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man believed to have been kidnapped Tuesday afternoon.

According to BSO, it all started when the victim, who has not been identified, was beaten at a Shell gas station at 2701 W. Sunrise Blvd.

The two suspects then forced the man into their vehicle before leaving the gas station.

Shortly after the abduction, detectives apprehended one kidnapper and located the vehicle. Sometime later, BSO located the other suspect.

Despite finding both suspects, the victim has been nowhere to be found and detectives worry he could be in need of medical assistance.

BSO shared a surveillance picture of the victim. The man, who is wearing a black Champion hoodie, appears to be in distress with chains dangling from his arms and one of the suspects grabbing his upper torso.

If you recognize the victim or have any information about this incident, call BSO Violent Crimes Unit Detective Tiberio Barbosa at (954) 321-4200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.