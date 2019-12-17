Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Tuesday afternoon, deputies in Jacksonville canceled the search for two children who had disappeared playing in their front yard on Sunday.
Deputies say 5-year-old Briya Williams and her brother 6-year-old Braxton Williams were found in a wooded area in good condition.
An Amber alert for the two was issued late Sunday evening but canceled on Tuesday afternoon.
Several agencies were involved in the search efforts.
No further information was immediately available.
