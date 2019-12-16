MIAMI (CBSMiami) –South Florida rapper Kodak Black is apparently having a tough time in prison and is posting about it on his Instagram account.
The jailed hip-hop artist, whose real name is Bill K. Kapri claims he was “laced with an unknown substance” while inside the Federal Detention Center in Miami. He says the substance gave him “an out of body experience and had me feeling like I was possessed and dying slowly.”
He goes on to say he was denied medical attention when he attempted to seek help.
But that’s not all. The rapper’s post says he is being subjected to beatings and torture inside the prison, where he is currently serving a 3 1/2-year prison sentence on federal weapons charges for lying on a federal application to buy guns.
The incarcerated rapper says he had a near death experience which “felt like dogs were tearing at my skin while they were grabbing and beating me while I was under the influence of this unknown substance that mysteriously hasn’t popped up in my Urine analysis and mysteriously the inmate I was fighting with went home the next day,” Kodak Black said.
He also blamed the guards for beating him so hard, he “had to be taken to the Box in a wheelchair.”
He says he’s been there for 45 days “without commissary, hygiene stressed out and on psych meds.”
In addition to all of that, Kodak says he’s had to mourn the death of his “brother Juice WRLD behind the doors.”
Black has a lengthy rap sheet in Florida, having been charged at different times with drug and weapons possession, armed robbery, sexual assault, probation violations and fleeing from officers.
The Grammy-nominated rapper, known for singles “ZeZe” and “Roll in Peace,” also faces drug, weapons and sexual assault charges in other states.
