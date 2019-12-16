FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Repairs on a damaged pipe that caused a sewage spill in an upscale Fort Lauderdale neighborhood are set to start Monday.

The massive sewer line broke last week in the Rio Vista neighborhood.

The parts needed to begin the repair arrived from Texas sooner than expected and have been delivered to the site.

Meantime, workers have been cleaning streets, swales, and storm drains soiled by discharge from the break.

A street sweeper is also scheduled to be on site Monday to help with cleanup and maintenence.

10 aerators are operating in the Tarpon River and New River to help improve water quality by improving oxygen levels in the water, increasing circulation, breaking down organic matter in the discharge, and helping to control odor.

Three marine vessels are conducting skimming and debris removal on the waterways in the affected area.

A precautionary advisory for recreational activities in local waterways remains in effect.

The boundaries are Broward Boulevard to the north, Poinciana Drive to the east, SE 15 Street to the south, and SW 18 Avenue to the west. Residents and businesses should avoid swimming, fishing, jet-skiing, paddle-boarding, kayaking, canoeing, or engaging in any water-related activities within these boundaries.