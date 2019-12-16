MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Ahead of Noche Buena, the traditional Christmas eve family gathering, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez continued the annual tradition of pardoning a pig.
This year’s ceremony was held Monday morning at the Latin Café 2000 Brickell in the 1000 block of Brickell Plaza.
Peppa and Petra, the two lucky female pigs, were rescued by the Aguacate Sanctuary of Love from a local slaughterhouse and will have plenty of space to run free for the rest of their natural lives, said the rescue group.
CBS4 learned pork-free light bites were offered during the ceremony, along with cafecito.
The county proclamations were even placed in their pig pen.
Roasted pig or lechón is the main dish of many South Florida Christmas feasts, particularly for Hispanic households.
The annual pardoning of the pigs, now in its second year, is a take on the presidential pardoning of the turkey ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
