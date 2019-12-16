MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are investigating the death of a homeless man who was apparently shot while he slept underneath the Metrorail tracks.

According to Miami Police spokesman Michael Vega, it’s believed the unidentified man’s girlfriend called 911 Sunday night to report the death.

Vega says it’s not known if she was with him at the time of the shooting, but she is cooperating with investigators.

The man was found dead near the 3000 block of SW 28th Lane near U.S. 1.

“It’s disheartening to see something like this happen, especially close to the holidays, where you have a person who has nothing, who is here sleeping and gets killed in this tragic way,” Vega said.

There are surveillance cameras in the area that could help investigators, however, the gun has not been recovered, according to Vega.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.