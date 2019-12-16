Comments
PALMETTO BAY (CBSMiami) — CBS4 is kicking off its annual tour of some of the most decorated and festive holiday homes in South Florida from Palmetto Bay.
Sean and Anna Kramer and family delight the neighborhood with more than 10,000 lights which animate to music.
There are also dozens and dozens of animated figures, a vast toy collection, and an occasional surprise visit from Santa.
Oh, did we mention the warm apple cider the family gives out on Saturday nights?
Directions: Palmetto Expwy South to US1 South to SW 104 St. Make a left and continue to SW 77 Ave. Make a right and continue to SW 152 St. Make a left and continue to SW 73 Court. Make a right. The house is on the right.
