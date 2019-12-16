MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hallandale Beach police detectives are investigating a shooting involving a vehicle on Monday morning.

Police said a small SUV, with its driver-side window shattered and a bullet hole on the rear driver’s side ended up in Golden Beach.

Authorities are redirecting traffic just north of the Lehman Causeway. Traffic southbound on A1A in Hallandale Beach around County Line Road is also shut down.

Chopper 4 images showed a heavy police presence at the scene, where detectives and crime scene investigators were checking out possible evidence on the scene.

No word if anyone was injured during the shooting.

Authorities said it started in Hallandale Beach and ended in Golden Beach.

Police are asking the public to seek alternate routes to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.