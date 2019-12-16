ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — Authorities have charged a Florida man with a felony for trying to get into Walt Disney World with a handgun.
Court records show Nathan Polit was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, a third-degree felony. Authorities said he didn’t have a concealed carry permit.
Orlando television station WKMG reports Polit was stopped at a security checkpoint Sunday when he tried to get into Animal Kingdom at Disney World.
He told authorities he had moved his handgun from his vehicle to a backpack because he was worried about a vehicle break-in, but he forgot to put it back in the car.
Firearms and other weapons are prohibited at Disney World.
Online court records showed no attorney listed for Polit.
