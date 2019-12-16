



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A federal grand jury has indicted two Florida men for allegedly defrauding dozens of elderly people of more than $1.5 million.

David James Green, 24, of Miami Gardens and McArnold Charlemagne, 32, of Miramar are charged with mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

According to the indictment, the duo would pose as a police officer, lawyer or other person and persuade their victims to send thousands of dollars in cash to various addresses to help with relatives’ legal expenses.

They would claim, says the indictment, that the victim’s grandchild had been jailed due to a car accident or traffic stop involving a crime and needed money for bail and legal fees, often tens of thousands of dollars. It also states that sometimes they would claim drugs had been found in the car or someone was hurt.

The men had the victims send money to homes that were vacant or for sale so no one would be there when the money arrived. They also told the victims there was a gag order on the case that prohibited them from telling others, the indictment said.

According to the indictment, at least six packages containing between $7,900 and $20,000 were shipped to addresses in Baltimore, Maryland between May 2018 and January 2019. The victims were from Ohio, Oregon, Massachusetts, Washington, Michigan and Florida.

In total, 65 victims sent the men at least $1.5 million, the justice department said.

Both men face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Green, while Charlemagne appeared in court on Friday and was released on a $100,000 bond.