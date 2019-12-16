LIGHTHOUSE POINT (CBSMiami) — For the sixth year in a row, the so-called “Coin Crusader” has generously dropped two rare gold coins into a Salvation Army red kettle in Broward County.
The coins, worth approximately $3,000, were wrapped in one dollar bills and anonymously dropped into the Salvation’s Army’s red kettle at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on South Federal Highway in Lighthouse Point over the weekend.
Whoever the “Coin Crusader” is, they have been making these secret but valuable donations every year for the last six years.
Last year, The Salvation Army raised more than $120,000 through the Red Kettle campaign. All proceeds support the Salvation Army’s feeding, shelter, and social service programs.
