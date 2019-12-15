Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With the Super Bowl less than two months away, some parks around Miami are getting a facelift.
The NFL Foundation joined forces with the Super Bowl Host Committee to unveil a brand new field at Goulds Park.
The nearly $1.7 million field renovation comes complete with new scoreboards, bleachers and walkways.
“‘I’m a big believer in sports helps to shape the lives of our youth, keeps them off the streets and also teaches values,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, “values that are going to beneficial to them as adults.”
Gimenez added that he hopes this new park will bring football, lacrosse and soccer fans together all on one field.
You must log in to post a comment.