



HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A Hollywood man is accused of exposing himself to young girls, and police fear he could have more victims.

Umer Tanguwalla appeared before a Broward County judge Saturday morning.

Hollywood police said the 25-year-old exposed himself while committing a sex act in front of preteen girls, at least three times.

Tanguwalla, who was arrested Friday, is facing two counts for lewd and lascivious exhibition involving a child under 16.

More charges could on the way. That’s because police believe there are more victims.

“Court sets bond at 25,000, count one, 25,000, count two,” the judge said.

Investigators said Tanguwalla was inside a 2018 white BMW at least two of the times he committed the crimes.

Police want parents to take a good look at a picture from surveillance video. There are words on the back windshield, the side windows and the back bumper. It also has a European style front license plate and a bike rack on the roof.

Investigators said he would lure the girls to the car by stopping an asking them questions where he would then commit a sex act.

Police said a third report was given to them, saying the suspect was in a 2015 BMW SUV.

In bond court, prosecutors said they’re concerned he may try to run away if he gets out of jail.

So, besides handing over his passport, Tanguwalla will also have an ankle monitor.

If you believe your child has been a victim, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.