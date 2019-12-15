MIAMI (CBSMiami) – What started as a call about a house fire turned into a crime scene in Northwest Miami-Dade.

A neighbor captured cellphone video of smoke at a home along NW 1st Ave. and 135th St.

Firefighters said the flames started around 5:30 Saturday evening. Two homes were damaged because of it.

While putting out flames, firefighters discovered a body in the backyard of one of the homes. Police have not confirmed a connection.

But the homeowner believes that’s the person who set his home on fire.

He said neighbors in the area have been dealing with someone intentionally starting fires the last few weeks.

That homeowner said he was not home when the fire started, but his daughter-in-law called him and told him his home of nearly 30 years was partly in flames.

“The house on fire? Yes, the house is on fire. The house burned down. No, the house is not burned down but the house is on fire come home now,” Phil Andre recalled.

He’s now leaning on his faith to pull through.

“Even though I’m in the middle of this situation, I still believe that God was there. If it wasn’t for him, it would’ve been worse,” he said.

A neighbor also told CBS4’s Ty Russell about his concerns after this fire.

“It’s scary if it’s a serial arsonist, allegedly. I don’t know if it is because we don’t know much information yet,” Andrew Bachoon said.

CBS4 is working to learn the identity of the body found in the backyard and whether police have confirmed he started the fire.