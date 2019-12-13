



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Hialeah police sergeant accused of sexually assaulting and threatening four girls and women while he was on duty was arrested Friday by the FBI.

Sgt. Jesús Menocal Jr. is expected to have his first appearance in Miami federal court Friday afternoon, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.

Menocal Jr. was investigated in 2015 after a then 17-year-old girl reported he pulled her over during a traffic stop and then took her to a substation where she said he forced her to strip and then sexually abused her.

The woman, who is now 21, said nothing was done when she first reported the charges. She filed a civil lawsuit against the police department and Sgt. Menocal.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office investigated the woman’s accusations when she first reported them.

However, in a 2016 closeout memo, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office said could not prosecute Menocal because “a criminal charge could not be proved beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Later, three other girls and women came forward also claiming he abused them including a 14-year-old girl who said he forced her to perform oral sex on him. A woman also said he handcuffed her and sexually assaulted her while masturbating in his police truck, according to law enforcement public records obtained by the Miami Herald.

Faced with mounting pressure to answer questions about Menocal, last month Hialeah’s police Chief Sergio Velazquez announced that a federal Department of Justice probe was underway and that there was an internal affairs investigation into the allegations against Menocal.

Menocal has denied any wrongdoing.

While specific charges have not been stated, He could possibly be charged with violating the civil rights of his accusers.

Menocal Jr. is the son of former Sweetwater Police Chief Jesus Menocal who retired in 2015.