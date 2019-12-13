MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A licensed massage therapist is facing serious charges Friday evening after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a session at a wellness center in Hallandale Beach.

Hallandale police say it happened at the Ocean Driver Chiropractic and Wellness Center Lung B Chang back in April of 2018.

Police said the victim went to the center to receive a myofascial release massage and that is where the victim says she was assaulted by 71-year-old Lung B Chang.

The victim tells police Chang told her to remove her clothes and leave her panties on prior to the massage.

The arrest report says Chang touched the victim in her private area causing her to kick him and to yell at him to get out of the room, which he did.

The victim then dressed up and reported the incident to the center’s manager, who told her she would not be charged for the session and that the incident would be handled.

Police said the center called the victim the very next day to see if she would meet with the owner, manager, and Chang to which she accepted. During that meeting, she was told the ‘practice’ was in accordance with Chinese massage principles. During the meeting, she was also asked if she wanted Chang fired, to which she replied yes.

In May of that same year, the victim reported the incident to Hallandale Beach police. She told authorities she did not report the incident earlier because of suffering emotional distress over what happened.

Later, the victim was told by police that Chang was once again working at the wellness center and that he was a suspect in another criminal investigation. That is when she told authorities that she wanted to press charges.

Chang is being held at the Broward Main Jail. Bond was set at $25,000.