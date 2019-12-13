



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Who couldn’t use a little extra cash over the holidays? The Miami-Dade Expressway Authority is helping some folks get that cash after mailing more than 52,000 toll refund checks this week.

The average qualifying customer is receiving at least $110, according to MDX.

Those customers should receive their checks by December 20th.

To be eligible for the rebate, you have to spend at least $150 a year in tolls on MDX expressways between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019 and you registered in the MDX Frequent Driver Rewards Program. The rebate check should total 30% of the tolls you paid within that time period.

MDX Frequent Driver Rewards Program members can view information on past refunds and see if you’re receiving one this year.

Click here to log in.

Now remember, this is not a SunPass program and does not apply to the Turnpike, the Palmetto or the 95 Express Lanes operated by the Department of Transportation.

The MDX Frequent Driver Rewards Program is an MDX program and only applies to MDX expressways:

SR 112/Airport Expressway

SR 836/Dolphin Expressway

SR 874/Don Shula Expressway

SR 878/Snapper Creek Expressway

SR 924/Gratigny Parkway

The date for the new member registration/Open Enrollment Period will be announced soon.

Current members are automatically enrolled into next year’s program.

To be eligible for a rebate you must meet the following requirements: