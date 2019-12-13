DAYTONA BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A man who ran naked through a north Florida airport last year screaming about a bomb threat has been sentenced to 10 years of probation.

John Thomas Greenwood, 27, was also ordered to pay restitution to airlines affected by an evacuation that stranded scores of travelers.

Volusia County Circuit Judge Matt Foxman set the amounts at $4,939 for American Airlines and $9,500 for Delta Air Lines. He also may be required to pay restitution to Jet Blue and to the airport, but an amount hasn’t been set.

Early in the morning of May 11, 2018, Greenwood, clad only in socks, ran through Daytona Beach International Airport screaming that a bomb was about to explode, police said. He vanished before eventually running out of a baggage carousel opening. Police subdued him with a stun gun.

The airport was shut down for two hours while everyone was evacuated from the terminal and authorities searched for a bomb.

The judge’s sentence is lower than the nearly four years in prison recommended by state sentencing guidelines.

Greenwood’s public defender Ryan Belanger said his client had an addiction to Adderall, which led to the airport incident. Belanger said Greenwood suffered a traumatic brain injury in a 2015 car accident.

