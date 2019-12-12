MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman is hospitalized after Fort Lauderdale police say she was accidentally shot by one of her small children.

It happened in a corner of the Walmart shopping plaza off West Broward Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

Chopper 4 images showed a distraught father with two children next to a grey SUV.

Police confirmed one of the kids got a hold of a gun left inside the vehicle and accidentally shot the mother.

A man working in the plaza heard a disturbance and says he found the woman lying on her back next to the car.

“Allegedly, her husband was cashing a check (in the Wells Fargo) he hears the commotion and came running. It was a gunshot to the leg,” the man says he was told by police.

Police say the woman is in stable condition and they are talking to dad, piecing together what happened.

It’s unclear whether Child Protective Services is involved.