MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale police said a mom was accidentally shot by her child inside their car Thursday afternoon in a parking lot.
Fort Lauderdale Fire and Rescue officials said an adult female was shot at around 1:45 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Broward Boulevard.
Authorities said the child got a hold of a gun inside the vehicle and accidentally discharged the weapon, striking mom.
The woman, who was not immediately identified, was transported to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert patient. Her condition is said to be stable.
Images from Chopper 4 showed a large police presence at the scene.
Police continue to investigate.
