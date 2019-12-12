Filed Under:Fort Lauderdale Police, Local TV, Miami News, Woman Shot

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale police said a mom was accidentally shot by her child inside their car Thursday afternoon in a parking lot.

Fort Lauderdale Fire and Rescue officials said an adult female was shot at around 1:45 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Broward Boulevard.

Authorities said the child got a hold of a gun inside the vehicle and accidentally discharged the weapon, striking mom.

The woman, who was not immediately identified, was transported to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert patient. Her condition is said to be stable.

Images from Chopper 4 showed a large police presence at the scene.

Police continue to investigate.

